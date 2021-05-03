Three cheers for our hardworking (and good humored) vaccinators | READER COMMENTARY

I really want to take a moment to commend some folks who probably do not get the recognition they deserve. I have been amazed by the quality of service, efficiency and attitude of every single person I have come in contact with in the process of getting vaccinated. From the people answering the phone as I tried to get appointments at M&T, to the parking attendants, greeters, registration reps, patient traffic directors and vaccine techs, everyone has been fabulous (”Maryland is working to vaccinate homeless people. Here’s how’s it’s going,” April 28).
I felt like the people on the phone were happy for me when they were able to set up appointments and understanding and helpful when I had to change my son’s. When I went down for my first shot, I was almost shocked at how easy and quick it was. I was down and back home in an hour. And everyone was so nice! Again, it felt like they were happy for me.
I noticed how politely and efficiently they checked times and kept things flowing as I waited outside when my wife had her appointment. And when I went back to get my second and my son’s first, they put me at ease when I stressed at my son forgetting his ID. And again, so smooth and efficient as we got vaccinated by a very pregnant woman who was obviously a pro at giving shots.
I was proud to see our National Guard so much a part of all that, doing important, lifesaving work. Thank you all for making that potentially stressful experience so pleasant. You are awesome!
Steve Sullivan, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.