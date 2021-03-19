A lifelong fear of needles runs headlong into COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

Even though I was extremely terrified and queasy, I’m proud to say that I got my first COVID-19 shot two weeks ago with the second one coming on April 1. The person administering my shot was very sympathetic to my fears and patiently talked me through it. I truly feel that these shots are absolutely imperative to getting ahead of the pandemic and encourage all fellow “needle phobia-ites” to get psyched up with positive thoughts and make an appointment.