A lifelong fear of needles runs headlong into COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

After having a life-long extreme needle phobia and being ridiculed as a “cry baby” for avoiding flu, tetanus, shingles and pneumonia shots for the last 30 years, The Baltimore Sun’s article on the subject was very redeeming (”How to overcome your fear of needles and get the coronavirus vaccine,” March 15). It was enlightening to know that this is a legitimate phobia and also shared by a fair percentage of the population.
Even though I was extremely terrified and queasy, I’m proud to say that I got my first COVID-19 shot two weeks ago with the second one coming on April 1. The person administering my shot was very sympathetic to my fears and patiently talked me through it. I truly feel that these shots are absolutely imperative to getting ahead of the pandemic and encourage all fellow “needle phobia-ites” to get psyched up with positive thoughts and make an appointment.
Kitty Deimel, Baltimore
