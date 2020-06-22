Drop in child vaccinations another serious harm related to COVID-19 pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

Children must get vaccinated. The fear of COVID-19 is valid. However, a bigger fear awaits us if we do not ensure that our children are getting vaccinated against these potentially deadly diseases. Pediatricians need to make feasible arrangements with parents to ensure that vaccination guidelines are being followed. If the COVID-19 vaccination is approved today, some parents will go and stand in line with their children to get vaccinated, so why should we neglect the vaccinations that have long been proven to be effective in preventing those other diseases?