Why so quick to vaccinate politicians and their staff? | READER COMMENTARY

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with their recommendation as to who would get the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the first group was to be the front-line health care workers and then the nursing homes, which made perfect sense! My question is where did the members of the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and the White House staff fit in this mix (”United States on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths, making 2020 the deadliest year in US history,” Dec. 22)?