Let students and teachers get vaccine early | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 07, 2020 2:16 PM
Health worker and volunteer Luciano Marini receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil in August.
Health worker and volunteer Luciano Marini receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil in August. (SILVIO AVILA/Getty Images North America/TNS)

As a 90-year-old widower living in a continuing care retirement community, I’d gladly get the vaccine today if there were plenty to go around. However, if we must prioritize, I definitely think that a K-12 teacher and her student should get my shot first (”States submit COVID-19 vaccine orders as many report record infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” Dec. 4).

We must get kids safely back to school as soon as possible. They have a whole life ahead of them. This also frees parents from homeschooling, which makes their efforts at earning a living easier. The point is to strive for the “greatest good for the greatest number.”

Phil Karn Sr., Baltimore

