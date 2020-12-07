Let students and teachers get vaccine early | READER COMMENTARY

As a 90-year-old widower living in a continuing care retirement community, I’d gladly get the vaccine today if there were plenty to go around. However, if we must prioritize, I definitely think that a K-12 teacher and her student should get my shot first (”States submit COVID-19 vaccine orders as many report record infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” Dec. 4).
We must get kids safely back to school as soon as possible. They have a whole life ahead of them. This also frees parents from homeschooling, which makes their efforts at earning a living easier. The point is to strive for the “greatest good for the greatest number.”
Phil Karn Sr., Baltimore
