Maryland mask lottery should use bigger data set | READER COMMENTARY

Incentivizing vaccinations is a great idea, but the state should use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention registration data for the lottery to capture those of us who are Maryland residents but traveled to Washington, D. C. (or elsewhere) to get vaccinated (”How can I enter Maryland’s COVID vaccine lottery? What are the odds of winning cash?” May 24).
As a 30-year Baltimore resident and vaccine enthusiast, I feel like I’ve already won but would appreciate being included in this bonus round.
Geoff Mumford, Baltimore
