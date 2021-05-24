xml:space="preserve">
Maryland mask lottery should use bigger data set | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 24, 2021 1:29 PM
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Lottery will be awarding $2 million in prize money to Marylanders that have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Forty drawings over 40 days for the chance to win $40,000 each day and one winner of $400,000 on July 4. (Bryn Stole/Baltimore Sun).
Incentivizing vaccinations is a great idea, but the state should use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention registration data for the lottery to capture those of us who are Maryland residents but traveled to Washington, D. C. (or elsewhere) to get vaccinated (”How can I enter Maryland’s COVID vaccine lottery? What are the odds of winning cash?” May 24).

As a 30-year Baltimore resident and vaccine enthusiast, I feel like I’ve already won but would appreciate being included in this bonus round.

Geoff Mumford, Baltimore

