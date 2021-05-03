Americans should vaccinate because it’s right, not because of a payment | READER COMMENTARY

About 40 years ago, the kids started pushing back and had to be persuaded to do what they should be doing already without being told to do it. One of the ways is by paying them to do their chores, study and do their homework and other things you would normally do for your family usually without being told. Granted, we parents complained or tried to put it off a little, but we still did it. After a while, the children grow up and want to get rewarded for anything they are asked to do.