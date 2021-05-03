Americans should vaccinate because it’s right, not because of a payment | READER COMMENTARY

I just read the commentary about paying people to get the vaccine (”Want to end the pandemic? Pay people to get vaccinated,” April 30). When I was growing up, we were taught there are things that you just had to do for the benefit of the family. This practice started in the home and expanded to life outside of the house.
About 40 years ago, the kids started pushing back and had to be persuaded to do what they should be doing already without being told to do it. One of the ways is by paying them to do their chores, study and do their homework and other things you would normally do for your family usually without being told. Granted, we parents complained or tried to put it off a little, but we still did it. After a while, the children grow up and want to get rewarded for anything they are asked to do.
Now, the article says we should pay them up to $1,500 to get the vaccine. That’s ridiculous.
First, where is this money coming from, and what happens to the people who did the right thing and got their vaccination? Are we going to give them the payment retroactively? If not, then why should they get the vaccination for the next pandemic until the checks come out? The next pandemic that comes around may just drain the U.S. Treasury.
We desperately need to get back to doing the right thing for the good of everyone. I can’t think of anything better to start with than getting a shot in the arm to save thousands of other human lives.
Jeff Rew, Columbia
