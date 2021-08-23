People who vaccinated are punished by those who did not | READER COMMENTARY

Who ever imagined that those who elected to get the COVID-19 vaccine would be the ones being punished (”Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s received COVID booster shot as Maryland reaches 80% adult vaccination milestone,” Aug. 22)?
While the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers disproportionately occupy precious hospital beds, where will vaccinated and masked citizens needing care unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic go? And what how about the potential deluge of children and parents needing care who contract COVID from unmasked school children?
With all due respect, Gov. Larry Hogan, how about saving Maryland children, their parents and peers by requiring mandatory masking in schools? Will you choose politics or lives?
Jacquelyn Fried, Baltimore
