In-home vaccinations are saving lives in Baltimore County | READER COMMENTARY

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccines have been available, housebound residents have been inquiring about being vaccinated in their homes. While they may not leave home, there may be household members or caregivers who are out in the community.
With the escalation in the incidence of the virulent and highly transmissible delta variant (”‘Younger, quicker, sicker’: COVID delta variant worries weary Maryland hospital workers as cases and hospitalizations rise,” Aug. 16), protecting our vulnerable neighbors is imperative. Thanks to the Baltimore County Health Department schedulers, nurses and EMTs who visit our frail neighbors to deliver this vital service.
Patty Nicholls RN, Towson
