In-home vaccinations are saving lives in Baltimore County | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2021 11:00 AM
Justin Jordan of Towson leaves the Enoch Pratt Free Library after receiving his first COVID-19 vaccination. July 28, 2021. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun).
Ever since the COVID-19 vaccines have been available, housebound residents have been inquiring about being vaccinated in their homes. While they may not leave home, there may be household members or caregivers who are out in the community.

With the escalation in the incidence of the virulent and highly transmissible delta variant (”‘Younger, quicker, sicker’: COVID delta variant worries weary Maryland hospital workers as cases and hospitalizations rise,” Aug. 16), protecting our vulnerable neighbors is imperative. Thanks to the Baltimore County Health Department schedulers, nurses and EMTs who visit our frail neighbors to deliver this vital service.

Patty Nicholls RN, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

