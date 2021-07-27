The vaccination divide falls mostly along political lines | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, “How to reach the unvaccinated” (July 22), Ross Douthat writes that vaccine hesitancy is more than a Democratic and Republican divide. In reaching this conclusion, he is being intellectually dishonest, in my opinion. He writes, “The vaxxed-unvaxxed divide is widest between Democrats and Republicans, but it’s also an education divide, an age divide, a gender divide, a racial divide, an urban-rural divide, an insured-uninsured divide and more.”
Mr. Douthat ignores the reality that some of these other divides are still Democratic and Republican divides, just viewed differently. For example, the education, gender, urban-rural divides are essentially Democratic-Republican divides. In calling these different and separate kinds of divides to support his point, Mr. Douthat applies deceptive reasoning.
This is characteristic of many of Mr. Douthat’s columns, in my opinion. He loads his points with obscure and complicated arguments that often distract from his main theses. I wonder if readers sometimes get lost in the verbiage but still think Mr. Douthat must be correct because he sounds so smart.
Judith S. Ulrich, Glen Arm
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.