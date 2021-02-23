Why must it be so hard to get vaccinated? | READER COMMENTARY

While the recent article by reporter Phil Davis (”Maryland COVID hospitalizations dip below 1,000 for first time since November; case rates continue to decline,” Feb. 21) is certainly heartening, I must admit trying to find a vaccine for myself and my husband has brought me to my knees. And I realize I cannot be the only one struggling with this.
I’m a retired teacher and department head who has always been able to “get things done,” figure out problems and determine appropriate solutions. But after excessive logging in to every available site, refreshing the page obsessively on my tablet, computer and phone, we are no closer to scheduling an appointment than we were a year ago.
About a week and a half ago while at a pharmacy to purchase sundries — a pharmacy that vaccinates — I inquired if they’d be having any vaccine within the week. The pharmacist said they would, and had, in fact, a couple of appointments open, but I had to go online. I did, immediately, and met no success.
It has to be easier than this.
Kathryn L. Ariano, Columbia
