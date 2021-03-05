Giving disabled people vaccine priority a good start, but more is needed | READER COMMENTARY

That’s why we support and encourage the adoption of two plans proposed by medical and disability officials. Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County’s health officer, is correct in suggesting local health departments be used to service the disability community, and deploying mobile response teams to go into their homes. Dr. Rossman’s team has set up a separate, smaller clinic for adults with disabilities and trained employees to “meet people where they are” even if that means vaccinating some in their cars. She also has deployed a mobile response team to visit and vaccinate those who are home-bound. We also agree with the efforts of Rachel London, executive director of Maryland Developmental Disabilities, to encourage the state to provide user-friendly websites to prevent large amounts of time looking for information and registration.