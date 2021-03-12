xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Where are the vaccine advocates for the 74-year-olds? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 12, 2021 2:02 PM
COVID-19 vaccination lines at the mass vaccination site at Six Flags America parking lot in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. March 12, 2021. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun).
Where are the advocates for our COVID-19 vaccinations? We do not live in a retirement community. We do not live in an impoverished nor affluent area, and we are not incarcerated.

We are not hospital employees working from home. We are not members of a hospital board. We are not in a minority group nor do we have a severe mental or physical disability (”Here’s what Hogan doesn’t get about vaccine distribution in Baltimore: It’s not about ‘entitlement,’” March 3).

We are not teachers.

We are, however, two people, 74-year-olds, who wish to have some sort of safe normalcy brought back into our lives. Again, I ask, where are the advocates for our vaccinations?

R. William Kellogg, Lutherville

