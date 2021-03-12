Where are the vaccine advocates for the 74-year-olds? | READER COMMENTARY

Where are the advocates for our COVID-19 vaccinations? We do not live in a retirement community. We do not live in an impoverished nor affluent area, and we are not incarcerated.
We are not hospital employees working from home. We are not members of a hospital board. We are not in a minority group nor do we have a severe mental or physical disability (”Here’s what Hogan doesn’t get about vaccine distribution in Baltimore: It’s not about ‘entitlement,’” March 3).
We are not teachers.
We are, however, two people, 74-year-olds, who wish to have some sort of safe normalcy brought back into our lives. Again, I ask, where are the advocates for our vaccinations?
R. William Kellogg, Lutherville
