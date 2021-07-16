Now is not the moment to let down our COVID guard | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Shane Pendergrass is right on target with her advice about COVID-19 vaccinations and indoor masking (“Best protection against Delta spread is vaccination and masks indoors,” July 14). The U.S. is now averaging 23,000 new cases each day, double the seven day average three weeks ago. Nearly all recent cases and deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals.
Maryland is doing better than many states as 75% of eligible adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, but the highly transmissible Delta variant is now the predominant strain in the U.S. and is increasing in our region. It is worrisome that the number of patients requiring hospitalization in Maryland is increasing and the testing positivity rate has edged up from 0.57% in June to now over 1%.
Although we all want to see a return to normalcy, this is not the time to let down our guard. It is especially important to get young adults on board with vaccine and masking recommendations.
Beryl Rosenstein, M.D., Pikesville
