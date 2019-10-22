Baltimore is a dangerous city (“Baltimore is furiously knocking down vacant houses — but barely keeps up as new ones go empty,” Oct. 18). It’s a rare person who doesn’t have a friend or coworker who has been the victim of a serious crime, if they haven’t themselves. Baltimore’s public services are worse than its neighboring communities, and its taxes are outrageous. Baltimore has very many vacants because it isn’t a place people want to live. There is no place to safely be working poor in the city, and the middle class can do better in the suburbs. Until this changes, Baltimore will continue to shed people and create vacants. I wish people crossing the county line could claim refugee status and get resettlement help. Large chunks of the middle class already have resettled themselves.