Replace crumbling vacants with new mobile homes | READER COMMENTARY

I was thinking the other day about the affordable housing problem we have in Baltimore (“Baltimore uses bonds for its glitziest developments. What if they could rehab vacant rowhomes?,” Jan. 5). We have all these vacant homes that nobody wants to deal with because it costs too much money to rehab them. If you get them, you have to start from the beginning. You’ll have to do the gutting, demolition and all the clean-up and then start to build a house, which is where is the problem of affordability to take on the project comes in.

Why don’t we just tear all these vacants down and make a nice smooth lot and put mobile homes on them? Mobile homes are cheaper than rebuilding the entire vacant house. Mobile homes nowadays are more up-to-date, and all you need is electrical hook up and hook up to the sewer system and then the person can have their own home that’s affordable. The city could have a rent to own option on the trailer so people own them outright after a few years, and then that will be their permanent home.

These vacant homes have been sitting in Baltimore for decades, and nothing has been done. This is what makes Baltimore look like a blighted city. It’s about time to figure out a way to get rid of them and this is just an idea to consider.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

