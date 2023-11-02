Baltimore must crackdown on vacant buildings or risk losing more firefighters | READER COMMENTARY

Plastic flowers are seen on the porch of a rowhouse on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue where Firefighter/EMT Rodney Pitts III, a member of Engine Co. 29, died battling a two-alarm fire. A second Baltimore City firefighter, Lt. Dillon Rinaldo, of Engine Co. 46, who was injured while fighting the Oct. 19 blaze has also died. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Having attended the funeral of Rodney Pitts and reflecting on this, another tragic loss related to a Baltimore vacant rowhouse fire, from my perspective as a lifelong Baltimore resident and person who works professionally in the nonprofit sector on housing development and renovation of vacant homes, I can only say that we have to do better so that this doesn’t happen again (”Firefighter death in Baltimore renews questions about safety, vacant homes,” Oct. 24).

We can do better if city leaders are willing to make the commitment and act to solve the problem of vacant and distressed homes in Baltimore that are a danger and nuisance to so many neighborhoods, especially those like Park Heights, where this fire took place, that have suffered under decades of racially driven disinvestment and decay.

Advertisement

Numerous city agencies — from planning to the comptroller’s real estate office, and the Housing Authority of Baltimore City to the Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD) — all have involvement and, in many cases, ownership, of dangerous uninhabitable vacant houses. These agencies do not coordinate efforts and appear to be stuck in an analysis and planning loop that does not result in getting enough done. And then we have a new election and, as has been the case for the past 20 years, a new mayor, new staff and then another round of planning, analysis and again, not enough done.

We have to break out of analysis paralysis and break down the barriers to progress.

Advertisement

We have thousands of houses that have been vacant for decades. Just read the Johns Hopkins University sponsored report on vacants. They are killing our city. They are killing our brave and dedicated firefighters.

The answer lies in processes that are already largely in place, but not working efficiently.

Specifically, enforcing city codes regarding nuisance conditions, levying fines aggressively for violations, expediting foreclosure on nuisance vacants that have a value less than the delinquent fines and taxes on them, expediting disposition of properties once foreclosure is final, qualifying developers, getting properties into their hands, and demanding they perform expeditiously in renovating properties.

Baltimore needs to prioritize and commit the necessary resources to hire more DHCD inspectors to aggressively issue citations and levy fines on vacant houses. It must hired more city lawyers, or if the positions can’t be filled expeditiously, use outside attorneys to prosecute foreclosure cases. Foreclosure litigation might then be centralized in either the comptroller’s real estate office or DHCD. In either case, the effort must be staffed aggressively.

In addition, more magistrates and judges must be appointed to handle foreclosure cases, which now have a greater than one-year backlog. The city should adopt the DHCD plan for expedited disposition of foreclosed properties so that they can quickly get into the hands of qualified developers who commit to renovate properties within six months. The process now takes more than a year to negotiate and gain approval for a sale of a city-owned house.

Right now, everything has to go through the Board of Estimates approval process. Meanwhile the house sits vacant and a continuing nuisance. If Councilwoman Odette Ramos’s land bank proposal will solve this problem, let’s do it. But no matter what, we need action on this immediately. There are thousands of city-owned vacant houses.

Also, the city must hire staff as needed to qualify the developers and train new developers and construction contractors. And then it will be time to stop trying to achieve a level of perfection in planning and proposed use of homes (rental vs. homeownership or whole block outcomes only) that results in excess analysis and planning that delays achievement of outcomes — often for years.

The private and nonprofit sectors are ready and willing to invest in Baltimore. Let’s allow that investment, with proper oversight and performance standards for quality and speed of execution, to come in and contribute to the revitalization of Baltimore. It all can be done. We need our leaders to act.

Advertisement

— William W. Senft, Baltimore

The writer is senior director of real estate and development for St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.