Housing commissioner: Don’t dismiss idea of posting signs on vacant city homes shaming owners

Nevertheless, it is important to note that the property registration statute is being utilized and enforced as intended. Since 2014, almost 30,000 registration citations have been issued pushing property owners to comply with registration requirements. Roughly 5,000 investigations are completed every year and ownership data and much more is currently public and has long been available on the city’s website (http://cels.baltimorehousing.org/codemap/codeMapexternal.html). However, as The Sun’s editorial board notes, when communities work with DHCD to help bring about compliance, there is a higher yield in the reduction of blight. The bottom line is that we all need to work together, utilizing the ever-expanding tools that we have to continue to address the problem of blighted and vacant housing in our city.