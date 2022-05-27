Uvalde proves ‘good guy with gun’ not enough | READER COMMENTARY

The Republicans assert that the answer to a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun. The NRA concurs. What happened in Uvalde, Texas? It seems there were many good cops with guns outside, but they did not go into the attacked Robb Elementary School in time to save the children who were slaughtered there. One of the federal border guards who rushed to the scene was shot through his hat and barely escaped. He, too, was a good man with a gun (”Texas shooting updates: Gunman was inside school for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement, officials say,” May 26).

The Republicans deliberately muddy the waters of our current state of bloody gun violence with pithy diversions such as “Guns don’t kill, people do” or “Arm the teachers to stop the carnage” or “It’s not the guns, it’s the psychopaths” and so on and so forth endlessly because they have mastered the double speak of “politricks.”

I saw on the news members of the foreign press interrogate U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and nail him with hard hitting questions, referring to how all over the world there are psychopaths and prevailing mental illnesses but only in America egregious mass shootings occur with a chilling regularity. One of the reporters asked the question, “Why this awful American exceptionalism?” Senator Cruz replied with a non-reply asking a question to answer the reporter’s question: “Why is it that people come from all over the world to America?” Then he answered his own question by saying, “Because it is the freest, most prosperous and safest country in the world.” Throughout this acrimonious exchange, he blamed Democrats and the reporter for having a political agenda and for propagandizing. Senator Cruz, it is reported, is one of the top recipients of moneys from the gun lobby.

The majority conservative Supreme Court of the United States considers all lobbying as free speech and refuses to support campaign finance reform. Senator Cruz recently had a major victory at the Supreme Court when he challenged a regulation that prevented candidates from using more than $250,000 in campaign funds post-election to repay the loans they used to fund their campaigns. The Supreme Court called that regulation an unjustified burden on core political speech.

Most Americans want gun reform. But a minority that wants no constraints on guns is winning and they are supported, directly or indirectly, by the Supreme Court.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

