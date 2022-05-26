The sickness of the American soul | READER COMMENTARY

A demonstrator helps hold a large "Come and Take It" banner at a 2015 rally in support of open carry gun laws in Austin, Texas. A gunman killing multiple elementary school children and adults in Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, adds to the state's grim recent history of mass shootings. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay/AP)

Twenty-one dead in Uvalde, Texas, and 19 of them children. Babies. This is the result of criminal misreading of the Second Amendment and a sickness of the American soul that celebrates violence and a toxic entitlement to vengeance (”Texas shooting demonstrates why Maryland’s ban on assault weapons must stand,” May 25). While the GOP attacks the rights, health and welfare of women in the pretense of protecting the lives of the unborn, it is sacrificing our beautiful children, our beloved relatives and friends, on the altar of gun rights.

Too many politicians and citizens call for draconian punishments but refuse to even consider preventing such carnage through basic federal gun controls. They celebrate the eradication of women’s rights and bodily autonomy in the name of saving “unborn children” yet all they have to offer in the aftermath of mass shootings is “thoughts and prayers.” No legislation. Just thoughts and prayers.

I am ashamed and sickened by this country. Disgusted by its acceptance of violence. Outraged that so many citizens have abandoned any pretense of putting civic good ahead of their corrosive greed and self-interest.

Nearly all the world stares at us aghast. I stare at us and my gorge rises.

— Ellen B. Cutler, Aberdeen

