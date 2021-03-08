United Way: Exelon and BGE helpful neighbors during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

Through times of crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic or extreme weather, we’re fortunate to work with our local utility, BGE, and appreciate its commitment to our neighbors and neighborhoods in Central Maryland. As BGE’s parent company, Exelon, announced plans to separate its utility and power generation businesses, the company committed to making $27 billion in investment to continue modernizing the grid while keeping rates affordable. And, while the structure of the company is changing, BGE continues supporting local nonprofits like United Way of Central Maryland (”Exelon, owner of Baltimore-based Constellation and BGE, will split power and utility businesses,” Feb. 24).
To assist those financially impacted by the pandemic, BGE halted service terminations and ensured service restoration to those who were disconnected. The company provided meals to front line workers and made an additional $1.5 million donation to the fuel fund of Maryland to help customers with their energy and gas bills, on top of an existing $2.6 million commitment.
At United Way of Central Maryland, we greatly appreciate BGE’s donation (with Exelon and Constellation) to our COVID-19 Fund to respond, recover and rebuild during and after the pandemic. BGE has also committed funds and partnership for an exciting new equity, diversity and inclusion initiative that we’ll launch in 2021.
BGE is also supporting its own employees during the pandemic. The company is providing enhanced benefits and support to address child care and dependent care needs, support in coping with the stress, mental and physical health and wellness and in working through the challenges remote working and balancing demands with children or dependents.
We’re fortunate that BGE and Exelon are local partners and look forward to working with them to continue strengthen our neighborhoods in Central Maryland.
Franklyn Baker, Baltimore
The writer is president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland.
