United Way: Exelon and BGE helpful neighbors during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

Through times of crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic or extreme weather, we’re fortunate to work with our local utility, BGE, and appreciate its commitment to our neighbors and neighborhoods in Central Maryland. As BGE’s parent company, Exelon, announced plans to separate its utility and power generation businesses, the company committed to making $27 billion in investment to continue modernizing the grid while keeping rates affordable. And, while the structure of the company is changing, BGE continues supporting local nonprofits like United Way of Central Maryland (”Exelon, owner of Baltimore-based Constellation and BGE, will split power and utility businesses,” Feb. 24).