Return to banning utility shutoffs during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

To hear that utility bill imposter scams are surging alongside COVID-19 cases is horrifying (”Many Marylanders are behind on their utility bills. That could also put them at risk for scams,” Nov. 30). Baltimore Gas and Electric customers have lost over $170,000 so far this year to such scams. While we try to stay safely at home to stop the spread, we all need access to vital utilities such as power, water, and broadband internet.
Gov. Larry Hogan let Maryland’s utility shut-off moratorium expire recently and the resumption of shut-offs will only embolden these scammers. Threatening a utility shut-off, especially during a pandemic, threatens a family’s health and well-being. But as thousands and thousands of Baltimoreans have lost their jobs, and as Congress has been unable to pass a relief bill, utilities bills, among others, are increasingly unaffordable. Utility shut-off threats, from the company or a scammer, are forcing people to find money that they don’t have in order to attempt to stay safe.
This is unacceptable. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen must do all within their power to push the U.S. Senate to pass a COVID-19 relief bill that includes a national utility shut-off moratorium. Disallowing shut-offs across the country will keep people safe and, hopefully, lessen the power of the disgraceful scammers. Access to basic utilities must be a priority.
Emma Simpson, Baltimore
