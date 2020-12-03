Return to banning utility shutoffs during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

To hear that utility bill imposter scams are surging alongside COVID-19 cases is horrifying (”Many Marylanders are behind on their utility bills. That could also put them at risk for scams,” Nov. 30). Baltimore Gas and Electric customers have lost over $170,000 so far this year to such scams. While we try to stay safely at home to stop the spread, we all need access to vital utilities such as power, water, and broadband internet.