Utility deregulation: A bad deal 20 years ago is still a bad deal today | READER COMMENTARY

There were hundreds of advocates in Annapolis at the end of the 1990s all saying basically the same thing: If this passes, there will be bad outcomes for our state. Former Governor Glendening mentions a few of our concerns. “Since the decision, Maryland legislators have been working to put the genie back in the bottle after deregulation led to price increases of 50-75%, deceptive marketing practices and a lack of regulation to hold wholesalers accountable.” And this gem: “At the time, deregulation proponents touted benefits such as increased liability and stability of service, but Marylanders experienced the opposite.” There is more in his piece and every utility bill-paying consumer should pay attention.