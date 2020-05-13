This is the moment to not only save U.S. Postal Service but make it better | READER COMMENTARY

A recent editorial in The Baltimore Sun found much to criticize in President Donald Trump’s approach to the U.S. Postal Service (“Time to deliver for the U.S. Postal Service for the sake of economic recovery,” May 11). I do as well and am appalled at his pick for postmaster, his constant citing of rates charged to Jeff Bezos and Amazon, etc.
I disagree with a key point in the otherwise well-done piece: “The bottom line is that this is a really horrible time to even be talking about postal reform.” This is short-sighted. As Winston Churchill said: “Never waste a good crisis.”
Is there anyone who looks at the pre-COVID-19 rise of email, social media, electronic billing and payment, as well as the rise of private package delivery and doesn’t think that reform is necessary to preserve the financial integrity and business need for this quasi-governmental agency? Reform hasn’t happened in the last six years or so because cuts are controversial. Now, some reduction in service frequency is essential. But reform doesn’t have to be just code word for cuts.
I think a strong case can be for development of a truly robust package delivery service and for development of entirely new electronically-enabled products. Those will take time. But if not initiated now, the private sector will usurp the opportunities.
It is essential that there be public support for the postal service, and a governmental loan is a necessary part of that. As the editorial notes, the pandemic crisis has demonstrated the need for the postal service’s existence more than ever. But that doesn’t mean that support must be for the status quo. Let’s really support the future of the USPS and implement reforms of product design that sustain operation and assure it a solid future balance sheet.
Rita Ennis, Phoenix
