Trump sees messing with mail delivery as good for him and the GOP | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun editorial concerning the need to support the United States Postal Service for the sake of the economic recovery made some very important points (“Time to deliver for the U.S. Postal Service for the sake of economic recovery,” May 11). The fact that the agency has to prefund its retirement program, unlike any other similar government organization, makes it hard for USPS to show a favorable balance sheet. I was impressed that the postal service has a 91% approval rating; I’m sure we can’t say that about the privatized incarceration sectors.
During a pandemic in which there is an understandable safety desire for mail-in voting, denying an emergency loan to the postal service is short-sighted, at best. Privatizing should also be off the table at this time. With a very significant election looming, why would we want to have a for-profit corporation delivering our ballots, rather than a government agency we trust? If mailing in his vote is good enough for Donald Trump, it is good enough for the rest of us. Besides his dislike of Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, there is his comment that mail-in voting (which quite possibly could enable more votes to be cast) would not be good for Republicans.
During the pandemic, one bright spot in our days is getting our postal deliveries. Let’s keep it that way!
Margaret Engvall, Baltimore
