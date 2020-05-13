Trump sees messing with mail delivery as good for him and the GOP | READER COMMENTARY

During a pandemic in which there is an understandable safety desire for mail-in voting, denying an emergency loan to the postal service is short-sighted, at best. Privatizing should also be off the table at this time. With a very significant election looming, why would we want to have a for-profit corporation delivering our ballots, rather than a government agency we trust? If mailing in his vote is good enough for Donald Trump, it is good enough for the rest of us. Besides his dislike of Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, there is his comment that mail-in voting (which quite possibly could enable more votes to be cast) would not be good for Republicans.