Mail delivery woes start with USPS retirement burden | READER COMMENTARY

I’m responding to the recent Baltimore Sun editorial, “Let’s help our faltering postal system and stop the mail delays” (Feb. 16). The first step in helping the U.S. Postal Service to recover is to scrap that ridiculous and onerous 2006 mandate that it must prepay retiree benefits decades in advance.
A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House that would repeal that 2006 mandate. I hope that The Sun will support the USPS Fairness Act!
Jim Dempsey, Edgewood
