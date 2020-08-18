xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Please keep covering Trump’s attacks on Postal Service | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 18, 2020 2:06 PM
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Dozens of mail boxes sit in the parking lot of a post office on Lafayette Avenue on August 17, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Mayor Bill De Blasio has called for an investigation after receiving reports of mailboxes being removed throughout the city. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Dozens of mail boxes sit in the parking lot of a post office on Lafayette Avenue on August 17, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Mayor Bill De Blasio has called for an investigation after receiving reports of mailboxes being removed throughout the city. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Please continue to cover the story about the Trump administration’s attack on the United States Postal Service and push it to the front page. The attack on the Postal Service and the infrastructure changes suddenly put in place are putting the upcoming federal election in danger (”Fix the U.S. Postal Service - now,” Aug. 18).

Millions of votes may not be counted as ballots languish in post offices across the country. Already many of us are experiencing constant delays in receiving mail. We must stand up for our right to vote and to have our vote counted, and we must keep this issue in the public eye. We must all do something to help hold on to our democracy, or it may well perish.

Advertisement

Bill Fleming, Arlington, Virginia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement