Please keep covering Trump’s attacks on Postal Service | READER COMMENTARY

Please continue to cover the story about the Trump administration’s attack on the United States Postal Service and push it to the front page. The attack on the Postal Service and the infrastructure changes suddenly put in place are putting the upcoming federal election in danger (”Fix the U.S. Postal Service - now,” Aug. 18).
Millions of votes may not be counted as ballots languish in post offices across the country. Already many of us are experiencing constant delays in receiving mail. We must stand up for our right to vote and to have our vote counted, and we must keep this issue in the public eye. We must all do something to help hold on to our democracy, or it may well perish.
Bill Fleming, Arlington, Virginia
