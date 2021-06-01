xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Restore the U.S. Postal Service to what it was | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 01, 2021 1:46 PM
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, file)
Thank you for putting a serious problem on page one (”Baltimore County’s post office problems include shoe boxes full of backlogged mail, perishables eaten by rodents, congressman says,” May 27). And thanks to U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger for being very proactive, too.

There is not one person I know who has not suffered from the mismanagement under United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. No big mystery here. It was a pre-election, purposeful snafu. The big question is this: When will Mr. DeJoy undo all the problems he deliberately caused?

Barbara Katz, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

