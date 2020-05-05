Postal worker: USPS deserves help from Congress | READER COMMENTARY

I am a proud employee of the United States Postal Service. During this coronavirus pandemic, postal workers continue to go to work every day, even in these dangerous times, to serve the people who rely on the U.S. Postal Service, the people’s post office. The USPS receives no tax dollars, running its operations solely on postage revenue. The pandemic’s economic impact has resulted in a massive drop in mail volume and a 50% reduction in revenue. Without urgent funding, the Postal Service will run out of money this summer, ending our ability to deliver for you with lifesaving medications, Social Security checks, packages, vital health information and other important communication (“Trump says he won’t approve $10B loan for Postal Service unless agency raises rates for big shippers like Amazon,” April 25).