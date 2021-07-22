Baltimore area mail service is award-winning in the worst possible way | READER COMMENTARY

I was so excited after reading how in the first quarter of the year the distinction for the worst mail delivery in the nation was bestowed on Charm City (”Baltimore’s abysmal mail service: Trump’s mess needs to be cleaned up,” July 14). Did we get a trophy? Was confetti thrown? Did we have a ticker tape parade? Get a monetary reward?
I don’t want to brag, but I am sure that Dundalk helped to win that title. Our post office is mismanaged, understaffed, rampant with excuses for not delivering the daily mail. Today, I was fortunate enough to receive mail for the first time in seven days even with postal carriers from around the state being reassigned temporarily to deliver Dundalk’s mail. (My Informed Delivery app said I should have received mail every day for the last six days).
I am sure, too, that the appearance of local politicians speaking on microphones in front of the Dundalk Post Office also helped to highlight the mail problems, leading to further progress toward this winning. The slam dunk is that that show of force did nothing to solve the problems.
Really, if this daily conglomeration of mail problems continues, perhaps we will earn that same reward for the last quarter of the year. You can thank Dundalk Post Office management again. Kudos also to the citizens of Dundalk who have endured this abysmal mail service. We just love winning awards!
Anna Ritchey, Dundalk
