Baltimore area mail service is award-winning in the worst possible way | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t want to brag, but I am sure that Dundalk helped to win that title. Our post office is mismanaged, understaffed, rampant with excuses for not delivering the daily mail. Today, I was fortunate enough to receive mail for the first time in seven days even with postal carriers from around the state being reassigned temporarily to deliver Dundalk’s mail. (My Informed Delivery app said I should have received mail every day for the last six days).