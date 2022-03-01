xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Don’t toss used masks in the street | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 01, 2022 1:42 PM
A discarded face mask lies in the street in San Francisco, California. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment are creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
I could not help noticing during my most recent litter patrol in the proximity of my residence bordering Patterson Park a plethora of discarded masks (”Maryland lawmakers rescind school mask mandate,” Feb. 25).

I picked up at least 15 of these objects within 150 feet of my front door. With all due respect to those who indulge in the dubious practice of wearing masks outside due to whatever benefits they believe accrue to this practice, kindly also demonstrate some responsibility toward keeping our appearance-challenged streets clean.

Thank you.

Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

