Don’t toss used masks in the street | READER COMMENTARY

I could not help noticing during my most recent litter patrol in the proximity of my residence bordering Patterson Park a plethora of discarded masks (”Maryland lawmakers rescind school mask mandate,” Feb. 25).
I picked up at least 15 of these objects within 150 feet of my front door. With all due respect to those who indulge in the dubious practice of wearing masks outside due to whatever benefits they believe accrue to this practice, kindly also demonstrate some responsibility toward keeping our appearance-challenged streets clean.
Thank you.
Robert T. Kean, Baltimore
