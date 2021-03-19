U.S. policing now a ‘dangerous mess’ | READER COMMENTARY

The most important responsibility of government and leaders is public safety. Unfortunately, the status of public safety and policing in the United States today is a dangerous mess. The only solution is to rethink, redefine and reconstruct our society’s safety solutions. This issue is as complex as it is important, so it’s necessary to begin by looking at both specific reforms and the entire safety structure. When safety and community cooperation aren’t working, and tensions between policing and citizens are at the boiling point, you need to start from scratch (”Racism, fear of violence part of daily life, say members of Maryland’s Asian-American community after Atlanta shootings,” March 18).