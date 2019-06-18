The Sun's coverage of U.S. Open was lackluster

I must tell you how disappointed I am with The Sun's coverage, in its print edition, of Gary Woodland winning the 2019 U. S. Open Championship. The Sun devoted two whole sentences to his victory.

No story on how he held up under pressure in this national championship and how he was 0 for 7, holding the 54 hole lead. No mention of the beautiful 3 wood on hole 14, nor the excellent chip on hole 17 to clinch the win. Not the record-setting 13 under par in the U. S. Open. Instead, The Sun decided to print a whole article on Tiger Woods who finished 11 shots behind Gary Woodland.

George Blair, Millersville