U.S. should bail from NATO | READER COMMENTARY

It’s about time Americans rethink our commitment to NATO (”Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland,” July 13). Shouldn’t we stop being police officer of the world, especially when our actions could lead to a third major world war? So far, the U.S. has funded roughly $24 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, yet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams NATO for failing to create a timetable for Ukraine’s admittance. I think Volodymyr should show a tiny bit of gratitude to NATO countries that have aided his fight against Russian aggression. However, my bet is that America is the largest contributor.

I’d like to see the United States bail out of NATO and remain in advisory capacity only. The current war between Russia and Ukraine could lead to nuclear holocaust. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already threatened and the atomic power plants in Ukraine are potential targets.

Regarding cluster bombs, shame on us for even thinking about sending them to Ukraine. And shame on Zelenskyy for demanding NATO create a fast track to membership. Like many Americans, I’m “zick” of Zelenskyy!

— R.E. Heid, Baltimore

