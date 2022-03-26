US must act ‘decidedly and boldly’ toward Russia | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Bret Stephens’ article (“This is how World War III begins,” March 22) is so much on target, but it heralds a warning that time is running out if our alliances do not take corrective action. It was a mistake to not take Vladimir Putin’s threat seriously and not take emergency actions to invite Ukraine into NATO, a mistake to not enforce a no-fly zone and a mistake to assume sanctions will do the trick. We are already in conflict with Russia, and we should recognize our position. World War III is on the horizon if the axis forces allied with Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, etc. decide that now is a good time to exert their authority. USA is the strong arm, and it should take action. On an aside, if we do not act decidedly and boldly, the November elections, already in jeopardy, will be lost for us who value freedom and a better America.

Leon Bridges, Baltimore

