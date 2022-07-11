U.S. military gear left behind in Afghanistan would be handy in Ukraine | READER COMMENTARY

Sure could use that discarded Afghanistan War weaponry now. The debacle that was our military withdrawal from Afghanistan has been swept well under the carpet by the forces that want it removed from further review. But the errors made there are still having an effect on the national pocketbook.

According to Forbes, “the Department of Defense estimates $7.12 billion worth of military equipment purchased by the United States was left in Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops.” Regarding this loss, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cavalierly quipped, “Well, that’s what happens when you withdraw.” Pretty easy dismissal of the hard-earned dollars of taxpayers and just a tad nonchalant regarding our national defense budget and overall national deficit.

Now, America is rightfully spending billions more tax dollars on materiel to bolster the Ukrainian battle against Russian aggression (“US to send Ukraine more military equipment,” July 9). I’ll bet our Ukrainian friends would love to have all of that discarded military equipment currently sitting comfortably in the hands of our Taliban enemies. The lost items might have also minimized any shortage in our own defense inventory as we assist Ukraine. But, as Ms. Pelosi might note, it’s only money. We can always print more.

Main thing is, further review of the Afghan withdrawal fiasco is surely a waste of taxpayer resources as opposed to anything the previous administration did which requires millions more spent on constant government analysis and press coverage for years ever after.

— Ron Boone, Timonium

