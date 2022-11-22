A welcome to Dreamers | READER COMMENTARY

This is a note to Yuna Oh who wrote a letter about immigrants to The Baltimore Sun (”Despite what judges say, America is my home,” Nov. 15).
I grew up in New York City. As I walked or roller skated through the city, I noticed that many people were speaking in languages other than English. When my grandparents entertained us at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and halfway through the dinners, the conversation evolved into German, I understood that my father’s family members were recent arrivals.
As I grew older and more educated, I learned that we are all descended from immigrants, even the Native Americans. So, Yuna Oh, I consider you to be an American. I welcome you and wish you well.
— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore
