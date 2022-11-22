A welcome to Dreamers | READER COMMENTARY

United We Dream Executive Director Greisa Martinez speaks during a news conference about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) outside the U.S. Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Standing alongside her are U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Senate Democrats called on Republicans to join them in passing DACA legislation during the lame-duck session to protect young migrants brought to the U.S. as children from being deported. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Getty Images)

This is a note to Yuna Oh who wrote a letter about immigrants to The Baltimore Sun (”Despite what judges say, America is my home,” Nov. 15).

I grew up in New York City. As I walked or roller skated through the city, I noticed that many people were speaking in languages other than English. When my grandparents entertained us at Thanksgiving and Christmas, and halfway through the dinners, the conversation evolved into German, I understood that my father’s family members were recent arrivals.

As I grew older and more educated, I learned that we are all descended from immigrants, even the Native Americans. So, Yuna Oh, I consider you to be an American. I welcome you and wish you well.

— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore

