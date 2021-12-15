Americans must resist creeping censorship of books | READER COMMENTARY

In a December commentary, Michelle Goldberg (”Michelle Goldberg: A frenzy of book banning,” Dec. 7) spotlights what she calls “a new censoriousness tearing through America.” Throughout large parts of the country there is apparently an increased effort to remove books that offend conservative sensibilities, especially those related to race and gender from libraries — especially school libraries. In one Virginia county, for example, some members of the school board wanted to not just remove any books with sexually explicit content from their school library, but to incinerate them. Ms. Goldberg reports that other groups target books and educational programs that they feel indoctrinate kids to “a dangerous ideology,” by which they mean critical race theory, which posits that racism in America is embedded in the legal system and policies of our country.
Censorship of books, leading in extreme cases to the burning of books, may be what Ms. Goldberg calls “a sudden mania,” but it is not a new phenomenon in America or elsewhere. It might surprise modern readers to learn that a classic like “To Kill a Mockingbird” was banned by a Virginia school board that deemed it “immoral literature.” “Call of the Wild” was burned in Nazi Germany because of Jack London’s left-leaning political views. Walt Whitman lost his job as a clerk with the Bureau of Indian Affairs after the Secretary of the Interior read “Leaves of Grass” and found it “obscene and immoral.” The list goes on and on and includes the wildly popular Harry Potter series that, according to the American Library Association, rose to the top of the most banned and challenged books between 2000 and 2009!
As an aside, let me remind readers of film censorship in this country. In 1915, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that free speech did not extend to motion pictures. It did not reverse itself until 1952. The Hays Production Code imposed on the film industry in 1934 justified itself as fighting against immorality (no men and women in bed together, no “excessive, lustful kissing”) and — importantly — miscegenation. It was not replaced by a system of voluntary film ratings until 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson. But state censorship boards persisted. The last one to go was the Maryland State Board of Censors in 1981, whose three members decided what was “moral and proper” for Maryland citizens to view. According to a New York Times story, board members issued dire forecasts about what would happen to the morals of Maryland without their vigilance. “America is degraded,” one of them is quoted as saying. “I’m sorry for the United States and for Maryland.”
Ms. Goldberg quotes the director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, Deborah Caldwell-Stone, saying that “the fight about who controls school libraries is a microcosm of the fight about who controls America, and the right is on the offense. This spreading moral panic demonstrates, yet again, why the left needs the First Amendment, even if the veneration of free speech has fallen out of fashion among some progressives.”
During World War II, a song with lyrics that first appeared anonymously in Germany in 1780 became the rallying cry for resistance to the Nazi regime. It is titled “Die Gedanken sind frei” — thoughts are free. Freedom of thought, leading to freedom of expression, has been defended by peoples across the world and across centuries. Censorship, bans, even physical destruction of books or artifacts have not managed to suppress forever the free expression of new ideas or extinguish the healthy dialogue that strengthen democracy and freedom. Let us all do our part to support such dialogue and to keep free access to the publications that feed it.
Sabine Oishi, Baltimore
