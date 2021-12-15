Americans must resist creeping censorship of books | READER COMMENTARY

As an aside, let me remind readers of film censorship in this country. In 1915, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that free speech did not extend to motion pictures. It did not reverse itself until 1952. The Hays Production Code imposed on the film industry in 1934 justified itself as fighting against immorality (no men and women in bed together, no “excessive, lustful kissing”) and — importantly — miscegenation. It was not replaced by a system of voluntary film ratings until 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson. But state censorship boards persisted. The last one to go was the Maryland State Board of Censors in 1981, whose three members decided what was “moral and proper” for Maryland citizens to view. According to a New York Times story, board members issued dire forecasts about what would happen to the morals of Maryland without their vigilance. “America is degraded,” one of them is quoted as saying. “I’m sorry for the United States and for Maryland.”