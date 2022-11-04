O’s Urías now just 15 Gold Gloves away | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías rushes in on a bunt attempt by the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Congratulations to Ramón Urías, the lone Baltimore Oriole to be voted a Gold Glove winner this year for his nifty play at third base this season (”Ramón Urías joins Brooks Robinson, Manny Machado as Orioles’ Gold Glove third basemen,” Nov. 1).

That’s the good news.

The bad news is Urías has his work cut out. He would have to win the award every year from now until 2038 to tie Brooks Robinson’s record of 16 Gold Glove awards.

— John D. Schulz, Cockeysville

