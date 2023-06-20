Police crackdown on unsafe driving is overdue | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An automated speed camera rests on the 1600 block of Cromwell Bridge Road near Loch Raven High School, one of several locations that generate more citations for speeding than others in Baltimore County. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I agree with letter writer John Walsh that something needs to be done about unsafe driving (”How should Maryland deal with unsafe driving? Start with enforcement.” June 16). I avoid Interstate 695 whenever possible. I have observed drivers racing one another with absolutely no concern for the safety of fellow motorists and I never see a police car.

I am familiar with two speed traps in Baltimore County. I never observe dangerous driving on these streets though county police claim that they do. On these two streets with speed traps, there are few, if any, pedestrians. It appears that the police are entrapping low-hanging fruit rather than enforcing traffic laws in areas that are known to be dangerous on a daily or hourly basis.

It’s time for traffic police to do their jobs and deal with dangerous drivers. Also, is it not still unlawful to drive through stop signs without stopping?

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

