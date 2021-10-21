To Hopkins and Loyola students outside screaming at the wee hours: Please let your neighbors sleep | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing to the students attending Johns Hopkins University and Loyola University Maryland and living in the Oakenshawe neighborhood of North Baltimore as an alumna of Loyola University Maryland with an uncle who graduated from JHU’s Whiting School of Engineering. And I write also as a neighbor, one of many who has made a commitment to our city, who enjoys many aspects of city living and who, like everyone else in our city, wants to enjoy a good quality of life (”Universities find mandates effective in convincing Maryland students to get COVID vaccines, feel safer on campus,” Oct. 1).
Drunken, boisterous behavior that awakens neighbors in the wee hours of the morning does not advance our desire for peace and quiet when we most need it.
A week ago, I was awakened at 3 a.m. by disturbingly loud screaming coming from what I know to be student-occupied houses on the 300 block of East University Parkway. The loud voices sounded like an altercation between multiple people. More recently, I was awakened at 2 a.m. by disturbingly loud screaming from the same houses.
I get that college students are young and are exploring — and enjoying — their freedom away from home. I can also understand wanting to spend time with friends, particularly after the tough year we’ve had with COVID-19. But what is outrageous and unacceptable is behavior so beyond the norm as to wake up neighbors eight houses away. Calling the police is not ideal. But the screaming is so terribly loud that it sounds like someone is getting hurt.
The next time I am awakened at 2 or 3 in the morning, I will call paramedics to make sure that the students are not indeed wounded in some way or so incredibly drunk as to hurt themselves going home.
I have had two significant losses this past year — my grandmother, a long-time Oakenshawe homeowner, in July of last year, and my mother, who also lived in Oakenshawe, in January of this year. Getting sleep during this difficult time is not easy. When I do manage to get some sleep, it is horrendously jarring to be awakened by screaming, fighting and general drunken behavior in the wee hours of the morning. All I ask is for students to please be considerate of their neighbors.
Would they behave the same way with parents? With aunts and uncles?
These young men and women attend prestigious universities that will prepare them for much success in the future. It is my sincere hope that they are also striving to make some difference in the world. They can start to make a difference by being better neighbors today.
Thank you.
Haydee M. Rodriguez, Baltimore
