Unpaid internships: Schools can at least stop charging for them | READER COMMENTARY

As the parent of a college student who has had four unpaid internships during the past two years of her college career, I read with interest the commentary by the two senior University of Baltimore staff members (”Unpaid internships are a solvable problem,” Oct. 21). I found it profoundly ironic (and sad) that the writers never mentioned the most obvious source of revenue to economically assist students during unpaid internship: their tuition!

My child’s school billed our family for the privilege of receiving credits for the unpaid internships. All of the internships required the intern to receive academic credit for the practical experience that the internship provided. My child’s college (and presumably UB) happily collect the tuition revenue for internship credit while expending the most minimal of the school’s funds — someone did confirm my child’s academic standing to the internship providers.

The UB leaders should look to the tuition their school charges for internships as the first place to find financial resources to “solve” the problem of its students’ unpaid internships.

— Joel Simon, Reisterstown

