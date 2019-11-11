Although the system administration of the University of Maryland calls the College Park campus the “flagship campus,” the Baltimore area campuses are now the flagship of the university (“Perman has a mission,” Nov. 9). Taken together, they have more undergraduate students and more graduate students than College Park. These differences will increase, in part, because more Baltimore area students will attend a local campus to reduce expenses.
The system administration needs to focus on the total university. For example, unlike many state universities, it has no unified fundraising campaigns that involve all of the campuses. Many changes are needed to modernize the system administration.
William G. Rothstein, Pikesville
The writer is a professor of sociology emeritus at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.