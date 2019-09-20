UM system chancellor: Universities should be involved in making Baltimore better

Anwar Khan hit the nail on the head: The city of Baltimore needs a targeted investment of resources, and that includes resources that provide access to education beyond high school (“Day of Dignity,” Sept. 18).
I am extremely proud of the resources and services the University System of Maryland and our institutions bring to the city and its citizens every single day. Our three city institutions — Coppin State University, University of Baltimore and University of Maryland, Baltimore — are fully active and engaged in the neighborhoods with highest need.
In West Baltimore, the Promise Heights initiative at the University of Maryland Baltimore is committed to improving the lives of children and families — providing basic health care services and job training. The university’s CURE Scholars Program prepares students in the same neighborhood with exposure to educational and career opportunities in the science and health care fields. The university system’s B-Power Initiative, a partnership spearheaded by University of Baltimore to boost college and career readiness for Baltimore students, continues to advance. This past summer more than 650 Baltimore middle and high school students took part in its early college initiatives activities. Through its “Finish 4 Free” initiative, Coppin is offering two years of tuition-free enrollment to city students graduating from the Baltimore’s nearby community college. The university system is proud to be part of the past, present, and future of Baltimore — and we’re happy to collaborate with new partners.
Now is the time for all of us to get to work to help the city reach its full potential.
Robert L. Caret
The writer is the chancellor of the University System of Maryland.
