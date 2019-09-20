UM system chancellor: Universities should be involved in making Baltimore better

In West Baltimore, the Promise Heights initiative at the University of Maryland Baltimore is committed to improving the lives of children and families — providing basic health care services and job training. The university’s CURE Scholars Program prepares students in the same neighborhood with exposure to educational and career opportunities in the science and health care fields. The university system’s B-Power Initiative, a partnership spearheaded by University of Baltimore to boost college and career readiness for Baltimore students, continues to advance. This past summer more than 650 Baltimore middle and high school students took part in its early college initiatives activities. Through its “Finish 4 Free” initiative, Coppin is offering two years of tuition-free enrollment to city students graduating from the Baltimore’s nearby community college. The university system is proud to be part of the past, present, and future of Baltimore — and we’re happy to collaborate with new partners.