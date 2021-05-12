UMBC efforts show diversifying higher education faculty is essential - and achievable | READER COMMENTARY

A recent Sun commentary addressed the lack of faculty diversity in higher education (”The ivory tower of academia: Higher education lacks racial, ethnic and economic diversity,” April 30). In Maryland, the proportion of faculty from underrepresented minority groups is 17%, far from the 45% of the general population. However, important efforts at University of Maryland, Baltimore County are yielding real results. Through the National Science Foundation’s ADVANCE program, for example, UMBC increased the number of tenure-track women faculty in STEM by 70%, with a 180% increase in the number of women full professors in STEM between 2003 and 2020.