There has been much talk about “Medicare For All" among the Democrats lately (“Don’t believe propaganda criticizing ‘Medicare for All,’" May 6).
I agree such a program is not practical or possible at this time. However, a case can be made for Medicare Part A, the hospital portion of Medicare For All. The increase needed to cover the cost of this program should be more than offset by the decrease for the vast majority of Americans of private insurance premiums. In fact, their total cost may even be less than what it is now.
This is not pie-in-the-sky thinking since this is precisely what Canada did before enacting their “health insurance for all." In other words, those not receiving Medicare, would only need private insurance for physician’s bills and the hospital charges not covered by Part A.
Allan Kroopnick, Pikesville
