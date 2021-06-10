Let’s hold this thought: U.S. is getting better and fairer every day | READER COMMENTARY

What a refreshing, encouraging and life-giving letter from Jim Martin of Middle River (”Fear not, U.S. is slowly becoming a ‘more perfect union,’” June 4). I wish there were some way I could tell him directly how joyful his letter made me feel, as I sat with my feet up, drinking my first sips of hot coffee, holding my beloved newspaper at the breakfast table.
My perspective has always been that life itself, our nation, our civilization, our time here on earth, gets continually better over the long expanse, even if we cannot see that in the short view. Although it is true that many individual people suffer greatly in life, that does not prevent the grand movement of our lives from reaching toward goodness, kindness and the “more perfect union” which Jim Martin mentions.
All of the distressing and sorrowful news and stories in your pages cannot stop us from working to make a better life for ourselves and everyone else. As he writes, “just because we haven’t achieved the goal is no reason to stop trying.” We citizens of Baltimore know that truth very well.
Thank you, Baltimore Sun, for printing the letter and thank you so much to Mr. Martin for writing it.
Lea Billingslea, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.