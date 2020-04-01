The Sun is correct: United Airlines’ cancellation policy is unreasonable | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for your editorial about United Airlines and their refusal to offer refunds during this pandemic. It was really validating (“United Airlines made it harder to get a refund amid coronavirus pandemic,” March 30).
My husband and I have been planning a trip to Italy with our two sons since the fall. We had flights booked for this coming Thursday, April 3 from Dulles to Florence. United Airlines is refusing to refund our money stating that we still have the option of traveling to Italy on Thursday and that a disinclination to travel is not eligible for a refund.
A disinclination to travel? Is United suggesting that come this Thursday, my family and I can get on a plane and go to Italy? Given the stay at home order in Maryland, we can’t even travel to Dulles Airport from our home in Ellicott City.
I was so appreciative of your editorial and for shedding light on this topic. I, too, understand the airline is suffering financially, and I also don’t think it’s right for them to keep thousands of our dollars that will prevent us from taking the family trip we planned when this pandemic is over which will not likely be within the airline credit time period.
Sara Phillips, Ellicott City
