Lucky to have lived in the Unitas-Robinson era | READER COMMENTARY

I’m now 80 years old living in southern Delaware, but grew up as a boy in Central Maryland. When I was 12 in 1955, the Orioles announced the signing of a young player who was going to be in the forefront of leading a newly arrived and “rough” performing baseball team to the “promised land.” About the same time, the Baltimore Colts (also newly arrived and not performing very well) issued some sort of press release announcing the signing of a guy named John Unitas to a contract where he could compete for the back-up quarterback position.

Both became the face of their franchises and their leagues as the teams (including later the Ravens) added many other good people who performed great individual and team accomplishments.

As a boy I reveled in the excitement. As I finally grew up (at least chronologically), I came to realize those two gentlemen, Brooks Robinson and Johnny Unitas, taught me what my parents were trying to teach me — keep working, don’t give up and everyone is important (”‘Brooks Robinson is Baltimore’: With tears and laughs at Camden Yards, family members and team legends honor ‘Mr. Oriole,’” Oct. 2).

Wasn’t I lucky along with hundreds of thousands of other Orioles and Baltimore Colts fans?

— Spangler “Buzz” Klopp, Lewes, Delaware

