Sure, Tom Brady is good but he’s no Johnny U, the greatest NFL quarterback of all time | READER COMMENTARY

We are now seeing an announcement with great fanfare concerning the move of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay (“Tom Brady thanks Patriots fans and says ‘my football journey will take place elsewhere,'” March 17). He is being extolled as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the NFL, and possibly its greatest player period. I am troubled by the deafening silence of Baltimore’s sportscasters on this issue and, truthfully, am ashamed of Baltimore area football fans for not taking it up. In my humble opinion, although Tom Brady is doubtless a great player, possibly the best quarterback of all of the quarterbacks playing in the NFL at this time, even some of the recently retired greats such as Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, bestowing upon him the title of “greatest” is simply wrong.